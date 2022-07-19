'Kind of weird' - Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann questions Barcelona's transfers after Lewandowski move

With another big-money signing in the bag, the Blaugrana continue to baffle rivals with their summer activity

Barcelona's summer business in the transfer market has been "kind of weird", according to Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, following Robert Lewandowski's departure to Camp Nou. The Poland international closed the book on an eight-year stay with the Bundesliga champions earlier this month to seal a move to the Catalan club.

It represents yet another move by Xavi's side, following a deal for Leeds United winger Raphinha and several free-agent additions. Their activity comes despite the club reportedly being in a dire financial situation.

What has Nagelsmann said on Barcelona's transfer business?

Nagelsmann however remains somewhat baffled by the Blaugrana's consistent discussion over financial troubles, only to execute a string of major money deals that seem to go against their budget.

"They got a lot of new players, not only Robert," the German observed as his side prepare for a pre-season friendly against MLS outfit D.C. United.

"I don't know how to be honest, it's the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It's kind of weird and crazy."

What has Barcelona's transfer business been like?

With president Joan Laporta frequently at pains to suggest the club's hands were tied when it came to the transfer market, it has not stopped them securing a host of major names this summer.

Some, like Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, arrived for free, with the club tempting players in free agency to join them.

But in the case of Lewandowski, along with winger Raphinha signed from Leeds United, the club has spent more than many expected they would be able to manage.