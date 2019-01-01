Kick It Out condemn 'disgusting' racist abuse aimed at Chelsea striker Abraham

The Blues forward was allegedly racially abused after missing the decisive penalty in a UEFa Super Cup shootout defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday

Kick it Out has condemned the "disgusting" alleged racist abuse aimed at striker Tammy Abraham in the wake of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup loss to .

Abraham came on as a second-half sub in Istanbul and missed the deciding spot-kick as Liverpool prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Anti-discrimination body Kick it Out received reports of racism directed at the international on social media and have called for action to be taken.

"Such abuse is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting," a spokesperson said.

"We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our call for Twitter and other social companies to clamp down on this level of abuse.

"This is a call to action - we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem."

Abraham was making only his fourth appearance for Chelsea following spells on loan with , and .

Former and striker Kevin Campbell was among those to address the abuse aimed at Abraham while taking to social media himself on Wednesday.

He said "Can someone please tell me why Tammy Abraham gets racially abused for missing a penalty? Football is the excuse for some people."

The incident involving Abraham comes in the aftermath of an opening weekend in the Football League season in which four cases of racist abuse were reported.

James McClean of , Coventry striker Theo Robinson, Bambo Diaby of Barnsley and the sister of defender Cyrus Christie were all caught up in incidents of “discriminatory abuse”.

An alarming trend is continuing into 2019-20, with Kick It Out having produced a report in July which revealed that reports of racist abuse increased by 43 per cent last season – the total rising from 192 to 274.

One of those involved six Chelsea supporters who were banned for the “abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour” they displayed towards forward during a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge in December 2018.

A Blues supporter was banned for life after using “racially abusive language” towards the England international.