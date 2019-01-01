Khalid Boutaib reveals why he dumped Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor for Zamalek

The 31-year-old Morocco forward joined Zamalek from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on a three-and-a-half year deal

Zamalek new signing Khalid Boutaib has revealed why he opted to leave Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor to join the Egyptian giants.

The France-born striker signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Egyptian giants and it would be his first time ever to play club football in Africa.

If Zamalek qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages, Boutaib is expected to be play an instrumental role in the quest for a continental crown.

"I am so happy to join Zamalek. I hope to adapt quickly and help me teammates." Boutaib was quoted as saying by Al Ahram.

"Zamalek is the biggest team in Africa and they are leading the Egyptian League table. The board are ambitious to win titles which motivated me to sign for Zamalek."

Article continues below

Boutaib featured for Morocco at the 2018 Fifa Wporld Cup, playing two matches against Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, Ismaily have signed 20-year-old Tanzanian striker Yahya Zayd from Azam.

Zayd joins the Caf Champions League group stage finalists on a four-and-a-half year contract and becomes the fifth January signing following the arrival of Mahmoud Reda, Nigerian forward Odah Marshal, Benson Shilongo from Smouha and Zamalek loanee Mahmoud Dunga.