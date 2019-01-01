Kgatlana, Chawinga & Ordega light up Chinese Women's Cup with goals

Five African players shone brightly on Saturday as they were on target in the second-round games in China

Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo were on target in Beijing Phoenix's 3-0 win over Shaanxi in the second round of Chinese Women's Cup on Saturday.

The South African duo opened their goal account in their competitive debut for the Chinese topflight side as both scored the second and third goal respectively for Beijing.

In the other matches, international Onome Ebi scored the equaliser as Henan Huishang came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 triumph over Sichuan.

Also, Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga continued from where she stopped last season, scoring a goal in holders Jiangsu Suning 5-0 hammering of Hebei.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's Francisca Ordega made a goalscoring debut as she scored the winner in Shanghai 1-0 win over Shandong.