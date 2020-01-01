Kevin-Prince Boateng set to reunite with Galliani and Berlusconi at Monza – report

The 33-year-old Ghana international is close to sealing a deal with the Stadio Brianteo outfit from the Purple One

Kevin-Prince Boateng is reportedly set to join newly-promoted Serie B side Monza from Italian club .

The 33-year-old midfielder has been with the Purple One since the summer of 2019 when he joined the side from .

The international spent last season on loan with and made 11 Super Lig appearances for the Turkish club to help them finish third.

More teams

According to Sky Sport, Boateng is close to teaming up with the Stadio Brianteo outfit although the details are yet to be known.

The midfielder had two spells with Italian giants and one of such was under Monza chairman Adriano Galliani and Paolo Berlusconi, who served as the Milan vice-chairman in 2013.

In his second spell in 2016 at San Siro, the 33-year-old played under Monza manager Cristian Brocchi and will now have an opportunity to reunite with the trio.

Boateng started his career with Reinickendorfer Fuchse's youth team before he joined Hertha BSC, where he made his professional debut following his promotion to the senior team.

His eye-catching performances saw him move to Premier League club Hotspur in 2007 but he only featured in 14 league games before he signed for Portsmouth.

He played for AC Milan before he moved to 04 and was also on the books of Las Palmas and before he signed for Sassuolo in 2018, during which he had a spell with giants .

Article continues below

Should his move to Monza be successful, the midfielder will be expected to use his wealth of experience help the club secure promotion to .

Boateng previously featured for U19, U20 and U21 teams before he switched his allegiance to represent Ghana in 2010.

He has 15 caps for the Black Stars and featured for the West African side at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.