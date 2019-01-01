Kevin-Prince Boateng and Moussa Wague make Barcelona squad for Liverpool trip

The African stars are contention to feature for the Catalans at Anfield on Tuesday

’s Kevin-Prince Boateng and ’s Moussa Wague have been named in ’s 23-man squad for the return fixture of their Uefa semi-final clash against .

Boateng and Wague were dropped from the squad that defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou last Wednesday.

Following their return to action in Barcelona’s 2-0 loss to on Saturday, Ernesto Valverde selected the African duo for the trip to Merseyside on Monday.

The Ghana and Senegal internationals will look forward to making their Champions League bow for the Blaugrana as they aim to keep their three-goal advantage, thanks to Lionel Messi’s brace and Luis Suarez’s effort in the first leg.

Boateng has not played for Ghana since their exit from the 2014 Fifa World Cup in but the 32-year-old will be rooting for the Black Stars who have been paired against , Guinea-Bissau and Benin in Group F of the 2019 .

Wague’s Senegal are up against , and in Group C.