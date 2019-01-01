Kevin-Prince Boateng: I will put Fiorentina teammate Federico Chiesa in place

The Italian youngster was keen to move away from Florence this summer, but the experienced Ghanaian is willing to help him settle back home

Kevin-Prince Boateng is ready to assist Federico Chiesa in moving past his failed transfer away from this summer.

The 21-year old was one of the bright sparks for La Viola who narrowly escaped relegation from last season, having a hand in 21 goals (12 goals, nine assists) in 41 competitive appearances.

The young prospect, however, wanted to move to the bigger stage and was heavily linked with a transfer to reigning Italian champions, , as well as Milan. and were also rumoured in securing his services.

With the transfer window now closed, the 15-time Italian international will be staying at the Artemio Franchi, and Boateng – a summer arrival from , has asked Chiesa to remain focused for Vincenzo Montella’s team.

“He accepted he was staying here,” Boateng told La Repubblica.

Article continues below

“He’s young and I understand him: there was so much talk about great teams and you pick up on it, but he must do very well here.

“He’s very strong and he wants to play at the Euros. I see him calm. If he isn’t, I’ll put him in place.”

Both Boateng and Chiesa have played in Fiorentina’s attack in the Serie A so far this season, but the Tuscany outfit is yet to bag any points and face a very daunting task when hosting Juventus on Saturday afternoon.