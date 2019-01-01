Kevin-Prince Boateng hails Fiorentina's character against Inter Milan

The 32-year old forward took to social media to commend La Viola for not giving up their fight in Sunday's tie with the Nerazzurri

Kevin-Prince Boateng has described 's comeback in the 1-1 draw against Milan as a "great test of character."

Coming up against the high-flying Nerazzurri was never going to be easy, and it was the visitors who took the early lead via Borja Valero in the eighth minute.

With time ticking away, Dusan Vlahovic popped up with the equaliser in the 92nd minute of play, giving La Viola a share of the spoils.

"Great test of character and good comeback tonight! Important to go back to making points!" Boateng posted on Twitter.

The result is Fiorentina's first point in four matches having gone without any in the previous three. Their last Serie A victory stretches back to the end of October when they beat 2-1 away from home.

Boateng featured for the 11th time in the Italian top-flight this season but it was the first occasion in which he completed the entire 90 minutes on the pitch, having two shots off target, one successful dribble, 44 touches on the ball and 24 accurate passes (85.7%)

The former man still has just one goal for Fiorentina this season.