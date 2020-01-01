Kevin-Prince Boateng: Fiorentina yet to see the real me

The Ghanaian forward had a less than fruitful stint with the Viola before moving to Besiktas on loan

Kevin-Prince Boateng is upset with how his stint at has gone, asserting the club never saw his real self.

The 33-year old Ghanaian joined from in the summer and featured 14 times in the , scoring only one goal.

Just six of those 14 outings were starts and he completed 90 minutes once. He was subsequently shipped to on loan where he has played more than half of the total number of minutes at Fiorentina in just six games, scoring two goals.

More teams

"I really came to Fiorentina with great desire. It was the right place, with hot fans," Boateng told Sky Sports Italia.

"Then I took the 10 [jersey] and I always had the pressure to score a goal or an extra assist.

"I'm not happy with how it went. In fact, I'm still a little angry because we haven't seen the real Boateng.

Boateng went on to open up about the difficulties he had working with Vicenzo Montella who was Fiorentina boss upon his arrival. The former Hotspur player also talked about his respect for Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi, but has no intentions of returning there.

"We [Boateng and Montella] didn't understand each other," he continued.

Article continues below

"An idea then he changed and for example, he no longer wanted the centre forward to meet the ball."

"De Zerbi brought me back the desire to play football and have fun. He is one of the strongest coaches I have ever had.

"Going back to Sassuolo? He doesn't want me anymore, I have already left twice [for and Fiorentina]."