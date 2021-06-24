Kevin Mbala: Caen forward loaned to FC Bastia-Borgo

The former France youth international of Congolese origin will continue his career at Stade Paul-Antoniotti

Ligue 2 side Caen have loaned striker Kevin Mbala to Championnat National side, FC Bastia-Borgo.

The former France U17 star of Congolese background was handed his first professional contract by the Vikings on Thursday afternoon, nonetheless, he has been loaned to the Third Division outfit.

There, the 20-year-old is expected to garner ‘maximum experience’ under manager Albert Cartier at Stade Paul-Antoniotti until the end of the 2021-22 season.



“[He] arrived at the training centre four years ago from US Creteil. Kevin Mbala signed this Thursday his first professional contract until 2022 with Stade Malherbe Caen,” a statement from the club read.

“The 20-year-old striker, who made his professional debut last season, has made four appearances in Ligue Two, including two starts just a few months ago.

“French international in the youth team, Kevin Mbala is the second player trained at the club to sign his first professional contract this summer after Sullivan Pean.

“In order to gain the maximum experience and playing time next season, the Villeneuve-Saint-Georges native will join FC Bastia-Borgo for a one-season loan in National 1.”

Thanks to impressive showings for Caen B team, he was promoted to the club’s senior team – making his bow in the 1-1 draw with USL Dunkerque on April 20, 2021.

After that, he went ahead to make three more appearances for Stephane Moulin’s men who narrowly missed the division demotion thanks to a 17th place finish in the French second-tier.

"Kevin is a leader, he showed at the end of the season that we could count on him. This loan to Bastia-Borgo is excellent news for him, it will allow him to grow and progress even more,” according to former Caen star Yohan Eudeline.

On the international scene, he has represented France at the U17 level with his only appearance coming in the 4-0 international friendly defeat to Iran on September 28, 2017.

Even at that, he is eligible to represent DR Congo at senior level.