Sahal Abdul Samad - I need playing time, position does not matter

The Kerala Blasters youngster prefers to play in midfield but is open to playing on the wing for more playing time....

FC fought till the end but took all three points in the five-goal thriller in the (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium.

Sahal Abdul Sahal was happy with the way his team fought and is hoping that they will showcase the same spirit throughout the rest of the season.

The midfielder has not been a regular starter under Eelco Schattorie. He believes that he needs more playing time and is happy to play out of position on the wing if needed.

“They scored more goals than us, which is why they won the match. We could have done better. I think as a team we played. I couldn’t do much for the team but I am working on that."

The young midfielder lauded his team's fighting spirit and hoped that Kerala Blasters show the same spirit throughout the season.

“We fought until the end. Hopefully, we will fight until the end of the season. I have to get playing time so it does not matter where I play. My best position is in midfield but if I get a chance anywhere else, I will play. I want to play."