'Difficult to explain' - Kibu Vicuna feels Kerala Blasters were much better than Odisha in the 2-2 draw

Kerala Blasters created many chances but failed to bag all three points.

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed with the 2-2 draw against Odisha in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Vicuna believes his team was better in both the halves and deserved to earn all three points. He also mentioned that Odisha did not create many chances and believes his team should stop conceding too many goals.

"We wanted to win the match to get the points. We were much better (than Odisha) in both halves. We had too many chances and scored only two goals. And the opponent without too many chances they scored two goals. it is difficult to understand. This situation is difficult to explain and difficult to digest," Vicuna said after the game.

"I'm satisfied with the way we played. We are creating too many chances. But, perhaps, we had a problem with the balance. I think we are conceding too much. It is not possible to concede two goals in every game because it's difficult to score goals. In terms of scoring goals, we are good, we are scoring goals. We are creating chances in the opponent's halves," he added.

Analyzing their performances from the two games against Odisha this season, Vicuna said that Kerala Blasters were much better in the first game in every aspect, but did not perform to their potential on Thursday.

"I think we were different. I think we were better in the first game. Much better. I think that we were the better team in every aspect, in possession of the ball, in creating chances," he said.

Vicuna showed faith in midfielder Jeakson Singh who has recently been deployed as a centre-back and said that he can play in both positions.

"I think he (Jeakson) is a player that can play in both positions very well. To play in a new position, you need time, you need matches and you need to understand the job. But I think he can. He is a good defensive midfielder and can play in both positions," he said.

The Spanish coach was unhappy with the result but wants to win all their remaining games for the fans.

"I think we created too many chances. I think we could kill the game when we had 2-1. But when the match is open everything is possible. They were happy with the draw. We are very unhappy because we wanted three points," Vicuna said.

"Nine points. It's very clear. We have to keep going. We have to finish the league in the best possible position. We are playing for the fans, we are playing for the club, we are playing for ourselves. We also play for our pride. So we have to keep going and focus on every game," he added.

