Kerala Blasters: All you need to know about Vicente Gomez

Goal takes a look at the career of Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez...

have been struggling in the defensive midfield since 2016. Last season, Jeakson Singh played as a defensive midfielder but they now have a foreign presence in what could be a crucial position on the field.

32-year-old Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez adds much-needed steel and experience to the Blasters midfield and will have a vital role to play in the team's pursuit of a top-four spot.

Jersey Number: 25

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Born in the Canary Islands in 's Las Palmas, Gomez started out at local club Huracan and eventually made it to their senior team in 2007.

Turning Point

In 2009, Gomez was drafted to the reserve team of Las Palmas and within a year, he got into the first team. He built his career at the Spanish club and spent a total of eight seasons from 2010 to 2018. Vicente was instrumental in his club’s promotion to the during the 2015-16 season and has captained his team against Spanish giants and .

After playing more than 200 games and scoring 15 goals for Las Palmas which included three years in La Liga, Gomez left the club and joined Deportivo in the summer of 2018. He has played 60 games in the last two seasons for the club that plays in the Segunda Division.

International Record

Vicente Gomez has not played for the Spain national team. However, in an interview to Goal, he claimed that he was nearly selected for the national camp by the then head coach Julen Lopetegui after seeing his displays in La Liga.

Last Stint

Gomez' last game for Deportivo before leaving the club to join Blasters was on August 8, 2020. He played 25 league games and started in 15 of those for Deportivo last season in the Segunda Division.