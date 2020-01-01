Kibu Vicuna - Kerala Blasters have a lot of work to do

The Kerala Blasters manager hopes to have Sahal Abdul Samad available for selection before their next match...

remain winless in the 2020-21 (ISL) season following a 4-2 loss to rivals Bengaluru in their fifth-round fixture.

Lacklustre defending cost the Yellow Army the game as the Blues bulldozed past Kibu Vicuna's team, hammering four goals in the process.

Coach Kibu Vicuna pointed out two incidents which proved to be the turning points of the match. He said, "There were two turning points in the game. One was when we conceded the first goal and then when we conceded two goals in a row. It is true that we conceded too many goals tonight. We have to be more solid defensively. Now we have to be brave and work harder."

Full-back Lalruatthara was slotted in as a makeshift centre-back in place of suspended central defender Costa Nhamoinesu and the move backfired for the Spaniard as the Mizo defender was at fault during two of the four goals the Blues scored.

Explaining his decision to field Ruatthara as a central defender, Vicuna said, "He (Lalruatthara) is training as a central defender and he was performing well so I thought he was the best option to partner (Bakary) Kone.

The winning former coach suggested that they started the game well but conceding four goals completely spoiled the game plan.

"It is difficult to see positive points now. We started well and scored two goals against Bengaluru - it is difficult to score goals against Bengaluru. But we received four goals so we are upset, we have a lot of work to do," said Vicuna

The Spanish boss gave an update on the replacement of injured midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and also suggested he is hopeful that their star Indian player Sahal Abdul Samad will be available for selection in their next match.

"We are trying to complete the team. We are working on it. Hopefully, he (Sahal Abdul Samad) is going to be available for the next game," said the former Legia Warsaw manager.