Kenya’s Otieno and Lusaka Dynamos lift Absa Cup after Zesco United win

Various Harambee Stars were in action as the Elite won the domestic Cup against Team Ya Ziko

Kenya international midfielder Duncan Otieno won the Absa Cup with Lusaka Dynamos after beating compatriot Jesse Were’s Zesco United on post-match penalties at Woodlands Stadium on Saturday.

After a 0-0 draw in full-time, Lusaka Dynamos emerged victorious as they managed to score three of their spot-kicks while Timu ya Ziko scored one.

Fackson Kapumbu, Tafadzwa Rusike and Bruce Musakanya were unable to successfully convert their penalties while Adrian Chama scored the only goal in the 3-1 shoot-out loss.

Tady Etekiama, Collins Shikombe, and Monga Ndala scored for Otieno’s side but Emmanuel Chabula and Ocean Mushure, however, failed to convert.

Another Harambee Star, Musa Mohamed – who joined the club in the same transfer window with Otieno - was not part of the Lusaka Dynamos side that won the 2021 championship.

On Zesco United's part, Ian Otieno and Were given starting berths but John Makwatta was not named in the matchday squad.

After the match, Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba explained why his side should have emerged as winners of the domestic competition.

“We are very disappointed especially that we haven’t lifted the trophy. It is disappointing that we couldn’t score from the chances that we created,” the Zambian coach is quoted as saying by the club’s portal .

“Our opponents were defensive and parked the bus. Despite that being the case, we had created some chances unfortunately we couldn’t score.

“We were in a hurry in the final third of the pitch as we created chances but we were not clinical.”

The coach also revealed the reasons why Mwila Phiri was positioned in the middle against Lusaka Dynamos.

“We are trying to convert Mwila into a more defensive position because that’s where he is doing well in training. Today [on Saturday] he didn’t play according to our expectations that’s why we rested him,” he explained.

“But we will continue working on him because he has stayed for some time without playing.”

Numba added the focus will now shift to the Super League where they have found their footing after initially struggling.

“For us what has happened has happened. We need to focus on the next games in the league. We will work on the mental aspect of the game so that we restart the league on a positive note,” he concluded.