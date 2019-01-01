Kenneth Omeruo lauds Leganes' win vs. Real Valladolid

Guido Carrillo’s solitary goal helped the Cucumber Growers claim their third consecutive victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque

Kenneth Omeruo has lauded ’ 1-0 win over in Thursday’s Spanish LaLiga game.

Guido Carrillo eventually broke the deadlock in additional time to help the Cucumber Growers claim the maximum points at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The victory saw ‎Mauricio Pellegrino’s side extend their winning run to three games. And the international who has made 21 league appearances for the side this season has taken to the social media to salute the feat.

“Big win last minute, good fight from the boys,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

With the win, Leganes are 12th in the league standings with 39 points from 30 games. They take on Deportivo in their next league game on Sunday.