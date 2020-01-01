Kelantan play game of two halves, but Yusri not concerned

Kelantan could only produce a 1-1 draw against Nara United in their friendly on Saturday, thanks to their mixed bags of a performance in that game.

Khoiree Abdullah opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute through a well-struck shot from inside the box, and the hosts were made to sweat before they could find the equaliser in the 82nd minute, Malaysia junior international Nik Akif Syahiran finishing off a sleek exchange of passes with a cheeky strike.

The result was perhaps not what the home fans wanted considering they started the match with all four of their foreign players, but Red Warriors boss Yusry Che Lah only wanted to judge his charges by their second half play.

"We played two very different games in the first and second halves. In the first half we gave the opposition too much space, causing us to lose the ball often and be under constant pressure.

"But after the break I changed the way we played and it worked. The team should have played like that from the very beginning," said the 43-year old trainer as quoted by the club's social media department.

Yusri was also pleased with what was shown by his foreign players in the second half.

"Throughout the match, I had been concerned about the chemistry between our imports and the local boys, as this is the first match that all four of them were fielded at the start. But they showed improvements in the second half and I was relieved.

"I don't want to judge them by how they played in the first 45 because the team made a number of mistakes and played negatively. I want them to get more time to work on their chemistry with the local players in the coming matches."

