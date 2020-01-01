Kelantan looking to build on big off-field wins

Kelantan looks to be in a much better financial after shaving off over 60% of salary arrears following FAM's direction.

It looks like the new management of Kelantan are determined to change the perception of football fans in Malaysia and are committed towards changing the image that they currently hold.

Year on year, the team has been plagued by salary arrears to players but following a directive from Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), they are deemed to be working their way back into the good book.

For this new season, Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) has been working together with After Image Sdn Bhhd to form Team Red Warriors (TRW) Sdn Bhd that will manage the team.

Their first big win of the season was achieved by gaining the required club licence to compete in the 2020 Premier League and this was followed by avoiding a possible points penalty.

Together with Melaka, they have managed to comply with the requirement set out by FAM with the 31 January 2020 deadline and thus will not be penalised before the season has even started.

"A lot of the debts have been solved through agreements between KAFA and the players involved. Up to now, we have agreement amounting to RM2.5 million of salary arrears.

"I'm very happy that MFL has announced that Kelantan will not be penalised after we have followed the directive set out by FAM.

"We are still in the process of finding our main sponsors with already several parties stating their desire to be part of the project," said Wan Rakemi Wan Zahari, the managing director of TRW Sdn Bhd.

