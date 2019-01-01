Keita calls for Liverpool to be 'fully focused and concentrated' in Premier League title bid

The Guinean midfielder is keen to take it game by game as the Reds prepare to face Watford at Anfield on Wednesday

Naby Keita has said that need to be "fully focused and concentrated" as they enter the business end of the season.

The Reds have suffered a small dip in form in recent weeks drawing three of their last four games, a run that has seen their lead at the top of the table reduced to just one point.

Keita has now come out and demanded that his team-mates do not lose focus as the pressure mounts on the squad to win Liverpool's first Premier League title.

“It’s down to us to be totally focused and concentrated, it’s all about having more desire than any of our opponents, which will help us win all our games. That’s the objective we’ve all got in our minds," Keita told the official club website .

"We don’t want to get too worried about the title race or the – the coach always tells us to focus on each game as it comes and concentrate on winning each game, then we’ll see what happens afterwards.

“We’re looking forward to the next game and to boost confidence for the supporters and increase our own confidence again, so we can finish the season well. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to win it, to get back on the right track once again.”

Keita watched from the bench as Liverpool dropped points against an injury-hit team on Sunday and the midfielder was frustrated with the result at Old Trafford.

“ like that are never easy, particularly when they’re away from home,” said the 24-year-old.

“Of course, at the moment we’d like to be winning every single game. When we went to Manchester, that’s what we wanted – to win the game. But sometimes it’s not easy, that’s football.

Article continues below

“We picked up a point and we’re a little bit disappointed. That can happen. We’re a bit disappointed, we wanted three points. We ended up with one and I think that point might come in handy.

“We put in a decent performance and we did really want to win but it didn’t quite come off – that’s football. Now it’s all about looking forward and trying to win the games ahead of us.”