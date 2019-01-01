'Keep a place for me' - De Bruyne plans to join Kompany at Anderlecht when he leaves Man City

The City forward has back his compatriot to succeed in his new job, and plans to join him there in the future

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he plans to join former team-mate Vincent Kompany at .

Kompany left City at the end of the 2018-19 season, in which he led them to a domestic clean sweep, to take up a player-manager role in his native .

He has endured a stumbling start to life back at Anderlecht, though, and has already stepped back from managerial duties on matchdays.

De Bruyne has backed his compatriot to turn things around, however, with the City playmaker even offering to join Kompany's squad in the future.

"I hope his career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City," De Bruyne told The Sun of international colleague Kompany.

"I've told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I'm finished here [at Man City].

"If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job.

"I will definitely miss him being around City."

De Bruyne has made 173 appearances for City since his move from in 2015, winning seven major trophies in that time, including back-to-back Premier League titles and three EFL Cups.

The forward has given an insight into the role played by Kompany in his decision to make the move to Etihad Stadium four years ago.

"At the time City were trying to sign me from Wolfsburg and Vinny was pushing for me to move to Manchester to play alongside him," De Bruyne added.

"He would constantly ask me when I was coming. He would say 'you need to come', constantly encouraging me to join City."

Kompany's testimonial will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with a Manchester City Legends XI managed by Pep Guardiola taking on Roberto Martinez’s Premier League All-Stars XI.

Joleon Lescott, Pablo Zabaleta, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner, Sergio Aguero and Mario Balotelli are among those representing City.

Thierry Henry meanwhile will lead the line for the Premier League All-Stars, with Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Cesc Fabregas also in the squad.