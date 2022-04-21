Kawasaki Frontale vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT): Livestream, TV channel, AFC Champions League table and results
JDT will be looking to make it three wins from as many games in the 2022 AFC Champions League when they take on Kawasaki on Thursday.
The Malaysian champions have been in sublime form so far, hammering Guangzhou Evergrande 5-0 in their Group I opener, before seeing off Ulsan 2-1 on matchday 2.
Kawasaki, meanwhile, had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Ulsan on mathday 1, before showing what they're made of three days later with an impressive 8-0 win over beleaguered Chinese outfit Guangzhou.
Editors' Picks
- De Bruyne drags edgy Man City back to the top of the Premier League with Brighton win
- Guess who's back? Salah ensures Liverpool crank up the pressure on Manchester City in Premier League title race
- No league start for two months: Can unloved Lukaku save his Chelsea career?
- 'A waste of space' - Man Utd hit another new low in dismal Liverpool defeat
Results so far means the battle for top spot and automatic qualification for the knockout stages will likely go between these sides and their first encounter will be crucial to the outcome of the group.
A win for JDT would effectively allow them to sit back in the reverse fixture as that would see them go five points clear of their nearest rivals.
Three points for Kawasaki, however, would mean advantage to the Japanese outfit heading into the final three games.
Match details
Match
Kick-off time
Date
Stadium
Competition
Kawasaki vs JDT
22:00
21 April 2022
Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
AFC Champions League
TV Channel and Live Streaming
Channel/Station
Discount code
|GOAL-ACL
Ones to watch
Kawasaki have a number of dangerous players in their ranks, but a lot of eyes will be on big-money signing Chanathip Songkrasin.
The Thailand star is without a doubt one of the all-time ASEAN greats and is now looking to make a name for himself at the highest club level as well. He got one of his side's goals against Guangzhou and will be desperate to add to his tally against the Malaysian powerhouse.
JDT will be looking toward Brazilian hitman Bergson to lead them the way.
The prolific attacker not only tops the goalscoring charts in the Malaysian Super League, but has been on fire at the continental stage as well. He got himself a hat-trick against Guangzhou, while also netting the winner versus Ulsan.
Group I standings
Pos
Team
P
Pts
GD
1
JDT
2
6
+6
2
Kawasaki
2
4
+8
3
Ulsan
2
1
-1
4
Guangzhou
2
0
-13
Group I fixtures and results
Date
Result
15 April 2022
Kawasaki 1-1 Ulsan
15 April 2022
JDT 5-0 Guangzhou
18 April 2022
Guangzhou 0-8 Kawasaki
18 April 2022
Ulsan 1-2 JDT
21 April 2022
Kawasaki vs JDT
21 April 2022
Ulsan vs Guangzhou
24 April 2022
JDT vs Kawasaki
24 April 2022
Guangzhou vs Ulsan
27 April 2022
Ulsan vs Kawasaki
27 April 2022
Guangzhou vs JDT
30 April 2022
Kawasaki vs Guangzhou
30 April 2022
JDT vs Ulsan