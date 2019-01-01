Kasim Nuhu on target in Fortuna Dusseldorf's German Cup win over Erzgebirge Aue
Kasim Nuhu turned hero for Fortuna Dusseldorf as he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Erzgebirge Aue in the German Cup second round on Wednesday.
It was the Bundesliga II side that took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through Florian Kruger. Rouwen Hennings, however, equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot towards the break.
With extra-time looming, Nuhu popped up for the winning goal in the 75th minute, latching on to a loose ball from a corner, with his shot deflecting off an Aue player on the way in.
KASIIIIIIIIIIM! #f95 #F95AUE #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/bOh6bnPAw3— Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) October 30, 2019
It was the Ghanaian centre-back’s second goal in Dusseldorf colours this season having scored in the 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach on September 22.
Aside from his goal, Kasim made two clearances and one interception in the match. The 24-year old also won three of four aerial duels, produced 93 touches, 78 accurate passes (90.7%) and four accurate long balls from six.
He has now featured six times for Die Fortunen, completing every minute of the last four competitive games.