Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC fan walks for 15 days to watch match against Yanga SC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are playing Timu ya Wananchi next month in a top-of-the-table clash likely to decide the title race

Simba SC fan Michael Filbert has walked for 15 days from Kigoma to Dar es Salaam to ensure he attends the Tanzania Mainland League's Kariakoo Derby against Yanga SC.

The derby is scheduled for July 3 and Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be looking to collect maximum points against their bitter rivals who have struggled to topple them in recent years.

The Mnyama fan walked 1,442 km to ensure he is able to watch arguably the biggest game in East and Central Africa.

"Our fan Michael Filbert, who has walked from Kigoma province to Dar es Salaam to witness the [Kariakoo Derby] on July 3, has arrived in the city," Simba confirmed through their official social media outlets.

"Michael has used 15 days to reach Dar es Salaam and was welcomed by Simba fans Kigogo Branch. The interim fans vice manager Hamisi Kisiwa was also there to welcome [Filbert]."

The derby had initially been planned for May 17, but late schedule changes were bitterly contested by Yanga, who refused to play stating it was against the rules.

"The Yanga management is disappointed with the pushing forward of the game against Simba from 5 pm to 7 pm," read a statement obtained by Goal.

"The changes are against the rules; article 15 (10) of the rules governing the game in the country states 'any changes regarding the kick-off should be communicated to both teams 24 hours earlier.'"

Meanwhile, Simba assistant coach Selamani Matola has sent a warning to their rivals and is confident they will wrap up the Mainland Premier League title soon.

Article continues below

"It was important we win our match [against Polisi] and remember I had told you before the game, all we want to do is win the next three matches to be crowned champions, so nothing has changed, the target remains the same," Matola told Goal.

"We don’t care about Yanga's result, we have our own matches to handle and that is where the focus is, but I am sure we will wrap the title in the next two matches, we will then be crowned.

"We don’t want to take the title to the end of the season, as Simba we want to focus on the domestic cup, we want to win the title and shift focus to the cup, we also want to defend the title, so I don’t know about the rivals, and what they want to achieve."