Kanteh on target as Sporting Huelva compound Logrono's woes

The Gambian striker put up another fantastic performance to help the hosts earn the win against Manuel Sanchez’s men

Fatoumata Kanteh got on the scoresheet as Sevilla secured a 3-1 victory over Logrono in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

The hosts went into the contest hoping to extend their unbeaten streak on the heels of a 1-1 at Real Madrid in their last time out.

On the other hand, Logrono were aiming to end their disappointing run of five consecutive defeats to keep their survival hopes alive.

Having contributed an assist in her side's 2-1 win over Espanyol, the Gambian-born striker was handed her 21st start of the season for Sporting and was terrific in her side's home triumph.

Sporting raced into the lead when Dany Helena opened the scoring in the 16th minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Yoko Tanaka.

However, struggling Logrono fought back into the mix when Julie Tavlo-Petersson aided Judith Luzuriaga level 10 minutes later.

After the break, Mayra Ramirez recovered the hosts lead off Claire Falknor's assist in the 73rd minute before Ramirez set up Kanteh to seal the victory three minutes from time.

Kanteh was involved for 90 minutes in Sporting's home win. She has now provided two assists and three goals in 28 appearances this season.

The result took Sporting Huelva eight points above the relegation zone, having accrued 35 points from 29 matches, and will square up with Deportivo La Coruna in their next fixture on May 15.