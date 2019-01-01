Kante reveals why he rejected PSG to stay at Chelsea

The France international has had several opportunities to move to the Parc des Princes in recent years

midfielder N’Golo Kante has revealed the reasons behind his decision to reject a move to , insisting he is happy and settled in west London.

PSG have been consistently linked with a move for the 28-year-old over recent seasons.

As reported by Goal, the French champions were ready to launch a bid for the midfielder in July 2018 in wake of his impressive displays for during their successful World Cup campaign in .

Chelsea were reluctant to consider any offers for the player, who was likely to cost in excess of £100 million ($132m).

The Blues even offered Kante fresh terms worth around £260,000 a week in a bid to ward off potential suitors, with the player eventually signing a new five-year contract in November 2018, committing him to the club until the summer of 2023.

That only temporarily put a stop to the rumours, with PSG reportedly ready to make a renewed bid to sign Kante over the summer.

The former Leicester player admitted he had the opportunity to move to the French capital but insisted he was settled in London.

“Sometimes we do not necessarily know where we want to go. But we know what we have. I know I was in Chelsea and I was good there,” he told Canal Plus.

“If I did not want to come to PSG it was more a sporting choice. I felt good in London, in the project and I was happy to stay there.”

There was little fanfare when Kante made the move to Leicester from in the summer of 2015, but he proved to be one of the most astute purchases in recent Premier League history.

He played a pivotal role in the Foxes’ shock Premier League title victory in 2016 before repeating the feat at Chelsea the following year, becoming the first outfield player to win successive English titles for different clubs since Eric Cantona at Leeds and in 1992-93.

Kante has also earned 39 international caps for France, including playing in every game during their World Cup triumph in Russia last year.