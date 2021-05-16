'Kante cheats a lot!' - Chelsea star is a 'smart kid' and a 'cunning' player, says Pogba

The Manchester United midfielder has talked up a fellow Frenchman's talents and says he will do whatever it takes to win at anything

N'Golo Kante "cheats a lot", according to Paul Pogba, who has described the Chelsea star as a "smart kid" and a "cunning" player.

Kante has established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe since joining Leicester City from Caen in 2015, helping the Foxes win the Premier League title before also going on to lift the trophy with Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has a World Cup winners' medal to his name too, having been part of the triumphant 2018 France squad alongside Pogba, who has now revealed that his compatriot will do whatever it takes to win, even if it means bending the rules.

What's been said?

The Manchester United talisman told beIN Sports of his international colleague: "He cheats a lot. A lot. At card games, board games. Honestly, I'm telling the truth. He cheats.

"He says he doesn't cheat, but he does. He uses cunning. He's a smart kid, N'Golo. But it's okay. You have to love him.

"He's the most beloved soccer player in the history of football. You've got to love him, you cannot hate him, it is not possible.

"He is humble, kind, professional. He will never complain, he will work."

Pogba added on Kante's footballing ability: "He's got everything. He's good technically, with a good passing quality, and he's everywhere on the pitch.

"I even say he appears out of the ground! You don't see him, and - poof - he's out! He gets the ball, he has the finish. He's everywhere.

"To have a player like that by your side, what more can you ask for?"

How has Kante performed for Chelsea this term?

Kante has been a key member of the Chelsea squad once again this term, helping them fight for a top-four Premier League finish and Champions League glory.

The Frenchman has racked up 46 appearances across all competitions, including Saturday's FA Cup final against Leicester City, which the Blues ultimately lost 1-0.

Kante could still add to his silverware haul come the end of the season, though, with Chelsea due to take on Manchester City in an all-English European Cup final on May 29.

Kante & Pogba in line to feature for France at Euro 2020

Kante and Pogba are both in contention to make Didier Deschamps' France squad for this summer's European Championships, which kicks off on June 11.

Les Bleus will be hoping to go one better than their 2016 runners' up showing as they prepare to take on Germany, Hungary and holders Portugal in the group stage.

