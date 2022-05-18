Kane will struggle to turn down Man Utd transfer but he's got more chance of trophies at Spurs - Sheringham

Harry Kane would be better off staying at Tottenham instead of joining Manchester United this summer, says former striker Teddy Sheringham.

The England international has been linked with United in recent transfer windows, while Manchester City have also shown interest in the past.

Tottenham's ongoing failure to win silverware has been cited as the main reason Kane could leave the club, but Sheringham feels a move to Old Trafford would be a step backwards for the 28-year-old.

What did Sheringham say about Kane?

The former Spurs and United striker said to Genting Casino: "If you were a United fan you’d wish that Kane joins. If Harry Kane made himself available, I think every club in the world would want him on their list.

"Manchester United are falling down the pecking order for big players, but having said that, they are still a massive club, they’re still a massive draw.

"If they do come calling, it’ll be hard to turn them down. Even if they’re not in any European competitions next season, it would still be a very tough thing to say no to Manchester United.

"I think it’s all about the managers that are going to be in charge and if you’re being led in the right manner.

"I think Ten Hag has a really tough job of steering the boat in the right direction being at Manchester United, I would say Tottenham have the better chance of winning trophies at the minute. I think Kane is more likely to win something at Tottenham with [Antonio] Conte in charge rather than at Manchester United at the moment."

He added: "Yeah, I think Kane will stay at Spurs. He looks happy again, just going on body language and what his demeanour is like in and around the place.

"He obviously had a four or five-month period where things were rocky but I see him back on form again now, enjoying his football, he looks like he’s happy to stay where he is."

Sheringham urges Man Utd to sign Rice

Kane is one of the two players Sheringham believes United should go after this summer, alongside West Ham hero Declan Rice.

"If you look at who Manchester United should sign, I’d say Declan Rice," he added.

"He’s an English midfield general, and Manchester United need that type of player. But Harry Kane and Declan Rice are two of the best players in the country and the world, the two of them would be absolutely unbelievable signings.

"West Ham fans won’t like this but Declan Rice is an unbelievable player at the moment. I get stick for saying these things. West Ham should try and get him on the books for the next five years."

