Kane sends emotional 'thank you' message to Pochettino after Tottenham sacking

The Argentine was sacked on Tuesday night after more than five years in north London, with his former captain leading the tributes

Harry Kane has joined the chorus of fans issuing an emotional farewell to departed manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The immensely popular manager was sacked on Tuesday night, and replaced almost immediately with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino transformed the club during his five and a half years at the helm, culminating in last season’s dramatic run to the Champions League final.

Kane had been Spurs’ main man throughout Pochettino’s tenure, and he was keen to ensure the Argentine left with the credit he felt he deserved.

He posted on Twitter: “Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last five and a half years that I will never forget.

“You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter!”

The mention of Pochettino as a friend to the players was one echoed by Dele Alli, whose own tribute followed similar lines: “I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend.”

Tottenham’s decision to replace Pochettino with Mourinho suggests a marked change in strategy for the club, with the arch-pragmatist generally demanding considerable financial backing from his clubs’ owners.

With Pochettino sacked rather than stepping down voluntarily, it has been reported the pay-off required for him and his coaching staff could near the £20 million ($25.8m) mark, with Mourinho’s own contract also likely to be on the hefty side.

However, with 14th-placed Spurs 11 points off the top four and 20 behind Premier League leaders , Mourinho will need the likes of Kane and Alli to deliver immediately if he is to enjoy any sort of honeymoon period in the role.

Spurs round off November with games against West Ham and Bournemouth either side of a clash with , with their trip to in early December now taking on extra significance.

December’s later Champions League clash with could also prove interesting, with Pochettino one of the names most strongly linked with taking the reins at the champions.