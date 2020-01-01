‘Kane would have Manchester United challenging for Premier League in 2021’ – Meulensteen reiterates call for striker raid

The former Red Devils coach believes the prolific frontman currently on the books at Tottenham could be a game-changer for the Old Trafford club

would become serious challengers for the Premier League title in 2020-21 if they were able to do a deal for striker Harry Kane, says Rene Meulensteen.

A move to Old Trafford for the captain has been mooted for some time. The lack of tangible success enjoyed by Spurs has forced him to mull over his options.

Kane has admitted that personal ambition may force him to sever ties with the club that gave him his big break.

United would be expected to lead the chase if the proven Premier League performer were to become available, with the Red Devils still looking for a reliable No 9.

Anthony Martial fared admirably in that role during the 2019-20 campaign, but the general consensus is that a long-term upgrade is required.

Meulensteen feels Kane would be the perfect fit, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant telling talkSPORT: “What is vitally important is that United need to have a really good start to the season, so they don’t lose any ground and they are in there and they can keep competing. That will grow the belief.

“I think with maybe another good signing, I keep saying they should bring in a really top, top striker. For instance, if they were able to get Kane – which I don’t think they can – but if they could get Kane, I would say ‘yes, they will compete for the title next year’.”

United have got their first signing of the current transfer window over the line, with Netherlands international midfielder Donny van de Beek snapped up from Ajax. His arrival brings more creativity to the Red Devils’ engine room, allowing them to focus on the reinforcement of other areas.

winger Jadon Sancho has been a long-standing target, but no agreement has been reached.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also faced plenty of calls for another striker to be signed, but the chances of doing a deal for Kane in 2020 – amid previous talk of a £200 million ($265m) price tag – appear slim and the Spurs star may give Jose Mourinho another season to deliver the silverware that he craves.