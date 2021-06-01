Kane deserves better than Tottenham trophy failure says team-mate Sissoko amid transfer speculation

The midfielder would understand if his "extraordinary" colleague departed in search of silverware

Harry Kane "deserves to win titles each season" and is too talented to be stuck somewhere he cannot win trophies, according to Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko said Spurs have failed the striker by not winning a single piece of silverware during his career despite his prolific goalscoring, and "would wish him the best" if he does leave the club this summer.

Kane, 27, scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 league appearances this campaign even as Tottenham finished in their lowest domestic table position since 2008-09. He has been the subject of much speculation about his future, and it has been reported that he has asked the club to sell him.

What has been said?

"Like all players, [Kane] wants to win titles," Sissoko told Foot Mercato. "A player of his stature deserves to win titles each season. Sadly, we have failed to do so each time for various reasons. I think that this must irk him inside.

“He did not officially say that he wanted to leave the club. Harry is one of, today, the best attackers in the world. Each year, he finishes as the top scorer in the Premier League or is among the best goalscorers in the league.

"He executed an exceptional year because he finished as top scorer and top assister in the Premier League.

"I do not know if he will leave or not, but if he ever did leave, I would wish him the best because he deserves to win titles with all that he has done. He is truly an extraordinary player.

"We would like to have him with us for as long as possible, aside from that, it is all between the president, his agent and him. I simply wish him the best.”

Where has Kane been linked?

Kane has reportedly received interest from clubs both at home and abroad, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid among the names most often mentioned regarding his future. Tottenham have so far indicated they do not intend to let him leave.

