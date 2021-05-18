Kane '100 per cent committed' for Tottenham's game against Aston Villa, says Mason, amid transfer rumours

The Spurs interim boss has insisted he's not concerned about the striker's mental state despite talk of a summer move

Harry Kane will be "100 per cent committed" for Tottenham's game against Aston Villa, according to Ryan Mason, who says the club captain's future has yet to be discussed amid the ongoing rumours linking him with a summer transfer.

Kane came through the ranks at Spurs and took in loan spells at several Football League clubs before carving out a reputation as one of the most deadly strikers in Europe.

The 27-year-old's place in both the Tottenham and Premier League history books has long been secure due to his prolific output in the final third, but he is still on the lookout for his first major trophy.

Mason on Kane exit talk

Goal has learned that Kane is now pushing for a move away from north London in order to fulfil his silverware ambitions, but Mason has insisted that his focus remains locked on his duties with Spurs heading into their final two fixtures of the 2020-21 season.

“He feels fine and is looking forward to tomorrow,” the Spurs interim boss told reporters in the build-up to his team's clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday. “He’s going to be 100 per cent committed and I’m looking forward to seeing him play in our beautiful stadium in front of four fans so we’re excited about tomorrow.

“He starts tomorrow because he’s our best striker and one of the best strikers in the world. I’ve said all along – and I’ve been pretty consistent – the facts are that I’m here for the next two games and that’s my main focus. Hopefully, tomorrow we can do that with Harry up front and hopefully he has an impact on the game.

“There’s always speculation around the best players. There’s been speculation about the new manager coming in, all these question marks. When you’re at a big club that’s normal. My focus is on the next game. My mind hasn’t deviated from that, I’m sure Harry’s hasn’t.”

Mason added on whether he has sat down with Kane to discuss his future plans: “I speak to Harry pretty much every day. Before I got this job I spoke to Harry every day.

"He’s excited along with me about tomorrow and our only discussions are about tomorrow and Wolves.”

Kane's stance on his future

Kane fuelled talk of an impending transfer following Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last month, admitting that he values team prizes above individual accolades.

The England international said after being named the Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards: "Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements.

"[But] the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this [award] is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team and we are not quite doing that.

"It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet. I would rather be winning team trophies and this award. It is what it is."

Who has been linked with Kane?

Kane, who has 220 goals to his name from 334 outings for Spurs across all competitions to date, is reportedly attracting attention from a whole host of top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been suggested that the experienced forward would prefer to stay in the Premier League, though, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea also being credited with an interest in his services.

