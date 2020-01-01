Kalou nears Hertha Berlin exit as forward hunts for new club

A move away from the Bundesliga side is imminent after the ex-Ivory Coast international was allowed to look for new club

Former forward Salomon Kalou has started searching for a new club after he was recently released by club .

With the January transfer window now open, the Ivorian is now open to join a new club after five-and-a-half seasons at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

After Kalou was excused from training last Sunday to allow him to “find a new club,” a Hertha Berlin official has now told BBC Sport the 34-year-old has since begun club-hunting.

“Salomon is a matured person and he's set to make an important decision,” said the unnamed Hertha Berlin official.

“There was no problem with him and it's all in good faith.”

Article continues below

Kalou's Hertha Berlin contract was set to expire in June 2020.

So far Kalou has not been linked with a specific club and there has been no speculation about his next destination.

He has endured limited game time this season for Hertha Berlin, making just five league appearances, scoring only once.