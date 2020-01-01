Kalou hits out at former Hertha Berlin manager Klinsmann

The Ivory Coast international has rekindled his disagreement with the German tactician

winger Salomon Kalou has hit out at Jurgen Klinsmann, who resigned as manager of the German side in February.

The former man endured a difficult time under Klinsmann, finding game time difficult to come by, with the German tactician describing him as ‘too old.’

In January, Kalou slammed the 55-year-old of lacking respect after he was forced to train away from the rest of the team, which was one of their numerous disagreements before the departure of the former USA coach.

Recently a diary of Klinsmann was discovered where he rated every player during his time at Olympiastadion and Kalou has reacted to it.

"Klinsmann has to be very boring when he has to write about old Kalou in the beautiful California sun," Kalou told Sport Bild.

The 34-year-old, who has been with Hertha since 2014, has only featured seven times in this campaign across all competitions.

The forward will hope to make his sixth appearance this season when his side takes on on Saturday.