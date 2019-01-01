Kakamega Homeboyz were assured of win against Bandari -Muyoti

The tactician admits his players were prepared well to defeat the Shield defending champions in the top-tier

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti insists he was confident of getting maximum points against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played on Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

A Chris Masinza ninth minute strike was all the Kakamega based side needed to bag maximum points at the expense of their visitors. The former AFC coach has revealed his side will always strive to win home games to stand a chance of winning the league.

"To be effective in the league you have to win most of your home games, and it was our target against [Bandari]," Muyoti told Goal on Friday.

"The match against Bandari was not easy, but the goal we scored early made the difference. With the preparations we had and our home form, we were sure of winning the game. They pushed hard for an equalizer especially in the second half, but we defended well and won the game."

The youthful coach is impressed with the way his players are playing this season but do not want to put them in pressure with the title talks.

"We are definitely going for the title but I do not want to put my players under pressure with regular title talks. It is about taking one game at a time, it is the only way we can sustain the challenge," Muyoti concluded.

Homeboyz are second on the log with 26 points, a point behind leaders FC.