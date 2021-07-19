'Kaizer Chiefs have very limited resources’ – Egypt great Ahmed Hassan questions Amakhosi

Astonished by how they were outplayed by the Red Devils, the African football great has questioned how the South Africans even reached the final

Former Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder has questioned how Kaizer Chief qualified for the final of the 2021 Caf Champions League.

Playing at that stage for the first time in their history, Amakhosi were defeated 3-0 by the Egyptian Premier League side at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday.

Stuart Baxter’s team gave as good as they got in the match until they were reduced to ten men after Happy Mashiane was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a reckless tackle on Tawfik Akram.

Pitso Mosimane’s men exploited the South Africans’ numerical disadvantage, outplayed them, and found the net courtesy of Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Afsha, and Amr El Solia.

Commenting on the Red Devils’ triumph, the 2008 Caf Champions League winners claimed his former team had it easy against Chiefs and was puzzled how they even reached the final played in Casablanca.

“Al Ahly win came after a lot of hard work, the final was easy, but the journey to the final was very difficult,” Hassan told ONTime Sports TV per Kingfut.

“Al Ahly respect all the teams they play against, but I don’t know how Kaizer Chiefs could reach the final, they have very limited resources.

“With Al Ahly possessing the ball, we had no doubt that they will score eventually.”

Al Ahly have now won the African tournament for a record tenth time and will participate in the next edition of the Fifa Club World Cup billed for Japan.

Also, they will square up against Caf Confederation Cup winners Raja Casablanca in the Caf Super Cup.

The legendary African star also opened up about the offer he received from another former team Zamalek to become their club’s football director.

“I received an offer from Zamalek to be the club’s football director, but I don’t have any intentions to take the position,” he added.

Article continues below

During his time on the pitch, he represented nine teams in a career that spanned from 1991 to 2012.

On the international scene, he won four Africa Cup of Nation titles with the North African nation.

He is also the second most-capped player in international football history.