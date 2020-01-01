Kaizer Chiefs don’t really miss Khune because Akpeyi is doing well – Dos Santos

The former Amakhosi manager has backed the Nigeria international and said they can beat Rise and Shine even without their experienced goalkeeper

Fresh from a 1-1 draw against on Wednesday night, former midfielder Sergio Dos Santos is confident coach Ernst Middendorp can claim maximum points against on Saturday afternoon.

The former Amakhosi mentor also weighed in on Itumeleng Khune’s absence in the clash against the Clever Boys, saying there is nothing wrong with the Nigerian goalkeeper, but laments a lack of concentration for conceding a late goal at Orlando Stadium.

On the other hand, the 70-year-old believes Middendorp cannot afford to make changes to the team as yet, explaining that it is that have the luxury of doing that because of the depth they have.

“Look, we’ve discussed this before. The present goalkeeper has done a very good job for Chiefs and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't,” Dos Santos told Goal .

“Since the start of the season, I don’t see any problems with Akpeyi but they were just unlucky against Wits to only get a draw. Although I thought Wits had better chances to win it, Chiefs were leading 1-0 and they were not really in control of the game.

“There were injuries and the replacements came in but they were sleeping a little bit and they gave Wits too much space in the box. They were eventually punished and you can’t really blame the goalkeeper for that.

“I don’t think they really miss Khune because the present goalkeeper has done a very good job for Amakhosi.”

On what the German manager can do to get the desired results at Loftus Versfeld Stadium against Clinton Larsen’s troops, the Cape Town-based coach warns against making changes as yet.

“It will be difficult for Chiefs to make many changes because they have just started the games after the break and it will take a little while for the boys to start playing as a team again,” he added.

“I think Mamelodi Sundowns have got a better, settled team because they got a bigger squad. So, it’s easier to make changes because the players have been playing together for a very long time. You saw against Wits, Chiefs got two injuries and it was not easy to replace them.

“That is the difference, of course, what happens with Polokwane City. They have to win because Sundowns is going to be right up the trail there but they are also going to have a tough game against tonight [on Friday], make no mistake about that - it’s going to be tough."

"The run is going to be tight from now until the end of the season and the team that slips up is the one that’s going to get punished for sure.”

Coming to the log leaders’ chances of ensuring their first win since the games returned after they were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dos Santos offers a piece of advice.

Article continues below

“Of course [Chiefs have a chance against Polokwane] because some players will feel the pressure and as you know after playing one game, the boys are going to be a little bit tired,” he continued.

"So, the important thing is to keep possession, that’s very important. Don’t be in a hurry to go and score and don’t run too much, slow the game down and let Polokwane come.

“Then you have to try and steal the ball. Catch them on a counter and get that goal which Chiefs do very well, and I’m sure they will the game,” he concluded.