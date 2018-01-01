Juventus winger Cuadrado undergoes knee surgery

The Colombian was not expected to need surgery on a knee problem, but the club has now confirmed the winger has had an operation

Juan Cuadrado has undergone surgery on his left knee, Juventus have confirmed.

Cuadrado has been sidelined since he suffered an injury in Juve's 2-1 Champions League loss away to Young Boys on December 12.

Juve initially indicated the Colombia international would not need an operation, with a conservative treatment plan preferred.

But the Serie A leaders confirmed on Friday that Cuadrado has now undergone "arthroscopic treatment" in Spain.

"The intervention, carried out in Barcelona by Dr Cugat, and assisted by Juventus' head of medical staff, Dr Claudio Rigo, was perfectly successful," a club statement said. "The player will begin the recovery process in the next few days."

No timescale has been given for Cuadrado's recovery, but, after Saturday's home league game against Sampdoria, Juve will not be in action again until a Coppa Italia tie at Bologna January 12.

Cuadrado has made 11 Serie A appearances this season, scoring one goal, with Massimiliano Allegri's side nine points clear of Napoli at the top of the table.

The Colombian originally joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea in 2015 for back-to-back loan stints before moving permanently in 2017.

He's made 130 total appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals.