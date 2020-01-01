Juventus transfer chief confirms Barcelona talks following Arthur-Pjanic swap deal news

A deal to bring the Brazilian to Turin could be on the cards, with the CFO admitting that the Old Lady are negotiating with the Liga champions

' chief football officer Fabio Paratici has confirmed that the champions are in open dialogue with following Goal's revelation that the Turin side were interested in a swap deal involving midfielders Arthur and Miralem Pjanic.

Goal recently revealed that the Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of the Brazilian after monitoring his progression since arriving from Gremio in 2018, with the head coach keen to add more quality to his squad in the midfield area.

Arthur himself would prefer to stay in Catalunya given the decision, but Barca are open to selling the vast majority of their squad in order to raise funds to purchase striker Lautaro Martinez and bring PSG star Neymar back to the club.

Speaking on Sunday, Paratici admitted that talks between Juve and Barca are indeed ongoing, but stopped short of naming specific players as the Bianconeri prepare for a “peculiar” summer transfer window.

“We are speaking with them as we are with many top clubs,” the CFO said to Sky Sport Italia.

“It will be a peculiar summer. We need ideas, [something like] swap deals and other new things for the next summer transfer market.”

In terms of potential outgoings on top of Pjanic, it had been suggested that striker Gonzalo Higuain would be moved on by Juve – something the player's father moved to deny.

Paratici echoed the thoughts of Higuain Sr., and also provided updates on the futures of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.

“I hope he will stay with us again next season,” he said of Higuain. "He's a very good guy and he's had a great season so far.

“[Buffon & Chiellini] will stay and they will be part of our team next year as well. They're going to sign new contracts very soon.

On Dybala, Paratici added: “We're working to extend his contract. We want him as part of our club for many years.”

Serie A football remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, though teams were recently given the green light by the Italian government to return to training as of Monday, May 4.