Juventus sign Arsenal-linked Paredes on loan from PSG

Juventus have signed Arsenal-linked midfielder Leandro Paredes on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Paredes unlikely to return to PSG

Arsenal miss out on rumoured target

Paredes could make debut against Fiorentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri have the option to make Paredes' move permanent for an initial €22.6 million (£19.5m/$22.7m), though that could rise by €3m if add-ons are triggered. Juve will be obligated to pay this should the Argentine meet several performance-based criteria.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move spells the end of Arsenal's chances of signing Paredes. The Gunners could still bring in a midfielder before the transfer deadline though, with Leicester's Youri Tielemans continuing to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juve are in action on Wednesday night when they host Spezia in Serie A. Parades will not feature in that match, but he could make his debut away at Fiorentina on Saturday.