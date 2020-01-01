Juventus sack Sarri following Champions League failure

Several names have been mooted as replacements but plans are still in their infancy and no contact has yet been made with potential successors

have relieved Maurizio Sarri of his position at the club following their exit at the hands of , Goal can confirm, with official confirmation expected to be released by the Bianconeri on Saturday.

The Continassa hierarchy held a meeting following the Old Lady's failure to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition, with Sarri's future at the club the only point on the agenda in the wake of the continental disappointment.

It was decided that the 61-year-old former and boss is no longer the man to take the club forward, with Juve's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from making clear that their intention was to win the Champions League after several years of near-misses.

More teams

It was far from the first time Sarri's future had been called into question despite leading the club to a ninth successive Scudetto, with the former banker admitting himself that he had been struggling to impose his famous 'Sarriball' style on the squad.

Indeed, following the first leg defeat against Lyon, Sarri stated that his charges had been moving the ball too slow but that he would continue working with his players until “sooner or later this concept will get into their heads”.

That admission will have done the tactician few favours as the board considered their options, with the feeling amongst those in charge that the head coach had failed to win over the players and that a new approach would be required to see the club progress.

Article continues below

It is no secret that Simone Inzaghi is well liked by those at Continassa following his successful season with , while Zinedine Zidane – still under contract with Real Madrid – is another name that is never far from discussions in Turin.

Mauricio Pochettino, currently out of work despite having led to the Champions League final last season, also forms part of the list of names being considered to replace Sarri, while former bosses Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte have also been linked in recent weeks alongside club legend Andrea Pirlo.

For now, however, it is understood that internal discussions are still in their infancy and no moves have been made to contact potential successors.