Juventus 'remain committed' to Super League but accept it cannot go ahead

The Italian champions and their Serie A rivals Milan have both released statements confirming their stance on the proposed breakaway

Juventus have insisted that they "remain committed" to the Super League proposal but have also reluctantly accepted that it cannot go ahead in its current form.

Eight of the 12 founding clubs included in the plans for the new European competition have submitted paperwork to withdraw in response to the huge negative media storm the breakaway has created which has completely overshadowed all events on the pitch this week.

Juventus are the latest club to declare their position, but have refused to turn their back on the Super League completely having been convinced that major changes must be made at the highest level of the sport.

What have Juve said?

An official statement from the club reads: "With reference to the press release published by Juventus Football Club S.p.A. on 19 April 2021, relating to the proposed creation of the Super League, and the ensuing public debate, the issuer clarifies to be aware of the request and intentions otherwise expressed by certain clubs to withdraw from this project, although the necessary procedures envisaged by the agreement among the clubs have not been completed.

"In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived.

"Juventus remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry."

What has Juve's chairman said?

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who is also the orginal founder of the Super League, conceded that it will be impossible for the competition to go ahead after seeing Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal become the first clubs to pull out.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," he said. "But admittedly... I mean, I don’t think that that project is now still up and running.”

AC Milan make their own Super League announcement

Milan have also released a statement in reaction to the backlash from supporters and experts across the European game.

The communication on their official website read: "We accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention of creating the best possible European competition for fans from all over the world, to protect the interests of the Club and our supporters.

"Change is not easy, but evolution is necessary to progress, and the structure of European football has also evolved and changed over the years.

Article continues below

"But the voices and concerns of fans around the world regarding the Super League project have been strong and clear, and our Club must remain sensitive and attentive to the opinion of those who love this wonderful sport.

"However, we will continue to work actively to define a sustainable model for the world of football."

Further reading