Juventus ready to listen to offers around €40m for defender Demiral

Juventus could be convinced to sell defender Merih Demiral this summer if another club were to meet their valuation of the Turkish centre-back.

Goal can confirm that Juve would be willing to consider offers of around €40 million (£35m/$48m) once the summer market opens.

Demiral's representatives recently met with those in charge at the club to express their hope that the defender would have a big role under new coach Massimiliano Allegri, but Juve are unwilling to guarantee that right now.

Demiral's time at Juventus

Demiral joined Juventus in July 2019, making the move to Turin after shining at Sassuolo.

Prior to his time there, he featured for Alanyaspor and Sporting CP's reserves after originally coming up through Fenerbahce's academy.

The 23-year-old Turkish international has featured just 32 times over his two seasons, having missed extensive time due to an ACL injury.

His role at Juventus, meanwhile, is far from guaranteed as he competes with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt for spots in central defence.

Internationally, Demiral has made 24 appearances for Turkey and was a member of the squad for this summer's Euros, where he was on the unfortunate end of an own goal against Italy to open up the tournament.

Turkey were eliminated after the group stage having lost all three of their matches.

