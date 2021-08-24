Juventus midfielder Ramsey out indefinitely after suffering thigh injury

The 30-year-old looks set to miss Wales' World Cup qualifiers in early September after picking up a knock in the opening Serie A game of 2021-22

Juventus have announced midfielder Aaron Ramsey is out indefinitely after suffering a thigh muscle injury against Udinese at the weekend.

Ramsey started Sunday's Serie A opener against Udinese, playing 59 minutes of a 2-2 draw at the Dacia Arena.

The Wales international was injured in the process and appears set to miss several weeks of action.

What was said?

In a statement on their website, Juventus said: "Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time."

Ramsey likely to miss Wales duty

The injury means Ramsey will almost certainly be out for Wales when they continue World Cup qualifying next month.

Wales are set to face Finland in a friendly on September 1, with World Cup qualifiers to follow against Belarus on September 5 and Estonia on September 8.

Ramsey's transfer prospects dim

Ramsey's injury also means his chances of leaving Turin in this transfer window have greatly diminished. Earlier this month, Goal reported that Newcastle approached Juventus over a move for the former Arsenal star.

Ramsey has suffered through numerous injury issues since joining Juve on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019.

In two-plus seasons, Ramsey has made 66 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

The midfielder has a contract with Juve through to 2023.

