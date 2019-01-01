Juventus, Rabiot reach agreement on five-year contract

The midfielder is set to join the Serie A champions after refusing to sign a new deal at PSG, becoming their latest free transfer capture

have reached an agreement with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a multi-year contract, Goal can confirm.

Available on free transfer after refusing to sign a new deal with , Rabiot is set to sign a five-year contract with the champions, which will net him €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season.

In addition, Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who serves as his agent, is set to pocket a commission of €10m (£8.97/ $11.39m).

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to Paris on Friday in order to close negotiations and a framework has been reached.

An official confirmation of the deal could be announced as early as in the coming hours.

The deal means the 24-year-old Rabiot will bring to a close a nine-year affiliation with the champions, having joined their youth side in 2010.

Receiving his first minutes for the senior side in 2012, followed by a half-season on loan with , Rabiot became a key figure at the Parc de Princes during his tenure with PSG.

However, entering into the final year of his contract, Rabiot was unable to find an agreement with PSG and found himself suspended for the second half of the season, though head coach Thomas Tuchel claimed the midfielder’s absence was not related to those negotiations.

A possible move to had been rumoured, with reported interest also suggesting , and as possible destinations.

But instead he will head to Turin where he becomes the latest star to join the Bianconeri on free transfer.

star Aaron Ramsey committed his future to the Serie A champions earlier this year on a four-year deal.

Last summer saw Juventus land former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a four-year deal as well.

In the past, the club have also landed the likes of Dani Alves, as well as Paul Pogba and legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo on free transfers.

The club is also close to a €70m transfer for Ajax captain and highly-sought after centre-back Matthijs De Ligt.

Juventus have already seen major change at the top as their aim to not only win their ninth straight Serie A crown, but also their first title since 1996.

Maurizio Sarri has stepped into the coach’s seat, replacing Massimiliano Allegri, who coached the Bianconeri to five straight league titles, as well as two Champions League finals.