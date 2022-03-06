Juventus planning summer transfer for Cagliari full-back Bellanova

Juventus are planning a summer transfer for Cagliari full-back Raoul Bellanova, GOAL can confirm.

Bellanova has emerged on Juve's radar as head coach Massimiliano Allegri aims to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Cagliari from Bordeaux this season and could be handed the chance to remain in Serie A with the 36-time Scudetto winners.

What's the situation?

Cagliari are expected to buy Bellanova outright in the summer, but Juve are set to try and lure him to the Allianz Stadium instead of back to Sardegna Arena.

GOAL understands that the Bianconeri will move for the Italy Under-21 international once his permanent arrival at Cagliari is confirmed.

Juve are willing to pay up to €9 million (£7m/$10m) for Bellanova, who has previously claimed that he was initially on the club's radar before beginning his professional career at Bordeaux in 2019.

"I was close to Manchester City, but Tottenham, Juventus, Sampdoria, Bologna and many other teams had also asked me," he told Tuttomercatoweb at the time.

Bellanova's career record

Bellanova made his debut for Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 clash with Angers in August 2019, which is still his only competitive appearance for the club.

Article continues below

The right-back subsequently took in loan spells at Atalanta and Pescara before heading out for another temporary move last summer.

Bellanova has taken his game to new heights at Cagliari, standing out during their battle to avoid relegation by recording one goal and two assists in 21 Serie A outings.

Further reading