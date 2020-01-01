Juventus monitoring Santos sensation Kaio Jorge who has €50m release clause

The Serie A giants are among a number of leading European clubs keeping a close eye on the South American teenager ahead of a potential big-money move

are keeping a close eye on Santos starlet Kaio Jorge, with the giants among those mulling over efforts to trigger a €50 million (£43m/$56m) release clause.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is the latest talent to drop off a famed production line in South America.

Like Robinho and Neymar before him, the teenage forward is now attracting interest from across Europe.

A scramble for his signature is expected to be sparked at some stage, with there no shortage of suitors willing to buy into obvious potential.

Juventus sit among the pack readying their next move, with the Bianconeri monitoring Jorge’s progress and the interest of others.

A hefty asking price is forcing those in Europe to bide their time, but a calculated gamble is expected to be taken at some stage.

have shown in deals for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo that moving quickly can be the best approach, with rivals blown out of the water by decisive action.

Juve are prepared to step up their efforts to prise a hot prospect away from his homeland, but have other areas of their squad in greater need of reinforcement at present.

For now, the Italian heavyweights are focused on bolstering their ranks in the middle of the park.

Comings and goings in that area are expected in Turin over the summer, when the next window of opportunity swings open.

It remains to be seen whether Jorge will be among those drafted in alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

The qualities he possesses are of obvious appeal to Juventus and would offer them another useful option in the present and future.

A winner of the 2019 U17 World Cup is considered to boast superb technique, quick feet, strong aerial ability and an impressive eye for goal.

That skill set has been showcased across limited senior outings at Santos and his international appearances at youth level.

It is considered to be only a matter of time before Jorge becomes the latest exciting addition to the ranks of promising teenage talent in Europe.

Juve are ready to pounce, but they are not the only ones and it is yet to be determined who will prevail in the battle to land a precocious talent.