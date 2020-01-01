Juve vs Inter among five Serie A matches rescheduled due to Coronavirus

The Italian top flight is facing major disruptions due to the virus, which is spreading across the northern region of the country

This weekend's matches that had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors have been postponed and rescheduled to May 13 due to fears over the worsening Coronavirus outbreak.

The clashes between and , and , and , and and vs Brescia have all been affected.

The biggest encounter was due to take place at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night, where the Bianconeri were preparing to welcome the Nerazzurri for a top of the table clash.

More teams

Juve are six points clear of Inter at the summit at the moment having played a game more, with wedged in between the two teams in second.

All of the fixtures in question have now been moved to the last month of the 2019-20 campaign, as Lega Serie A has confirmed on Saturday morning.

The governing body have released an official statement, which reads: "Having considered the succession of numerous urgent regulatory interventions by the government in response to this extraordinary emergency, to protect public health and safety the president of Serie A announces that the following matches of the championship have been postponed after initially being scheduled to play behind closed doors: Juventus - Inter, Milan - Genoa, Parma - SPAL, Sassuolo - Brescia, Udinese - Fiorentina.

"The rescheduled date of the affected matches is set for Wednesday, May 13.

Article continues below

"The final will consequently be scheduled for Wednesday, May 20."

OFFICIAL | #JuveInter has been postponed until Wednesday 13th May 2020, in compliance with the "Urgent measures for the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19".



Here is the communication from Lega @SerieA ➡️ https://t.co/NMo158nDGs pic.twitter.com/H3TAe6SXqu — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 29, 2020

Lazio vs , vs , Lecce vs , vs and vs Hellas Verona will all still go ahead in Serie A unless the crisis worsens in the coming hours.

Serie B have also been forced to call off a number of fixtures, while Serie C side US Pianese have been quarantined for 15 days after three of their players tested positive for coronavirus over the last week.