Junior Lokosa joins African champions Esperance

The 25-year-old ends his spell at Kano Pillars to team up with the north Africans on Monday evening

Esperance have confirmed the signing of Junior Lokosa from Kano Pillars for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international signs a two-year contract with the reigning Caf Champions League kings on the back of an impressive season in the Nigeria topflight.

Ça y est, c'est fait. L'attaquant @juniorlokosa signe un contrat de 2 ans et demi à l'@ESTuniscom. Welcome boy ! ✌️💪 pic.twitter.com/8B4h1nv6dX — Espérance de Tunis 💯 (@ESTuniscom) January 14, 2019

Lokossa topped the Nigeria Professional Football League goal scoring charts last term after scoring 25 goals in 21 matches.



He also played a crucial role to help Sai Masu Gida reach the final of the Nigeria Federation Cup where they bowed to cross-city rivals, Enugu Rangers on penalties.



At the Stade Olympique de Radès Tunis, the new signing would be hoping to help Moine Chaabani’s men win a fourth consecutive Tunisian elite division diadem.



Anice Badri’s last-gasp effort handed Esperance a 1-1 draw at Horoya, and they host Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum in their next outing on Friday.