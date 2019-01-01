Junior Ajayi scores as Al Ahly spank Entag El-Harby

The 23-year-old got his second goal of the season as the Red Devils breezed past visiting Military Machines on Wednesday

Junior Ajayi was on target as silenced Entag El-Harby 4-0 in Wednesday’s Egyptian Premier League clash.

The Nigerian came into this game after his goalscoring performance in Saturday’s Caf clash versus Cano Sport.

After missing the chance to put his team ahead in the ninth minute, Ramadan Sobhi broke the deadlock after 25 minutes - firing past goalkeeper Amer Amer, thanks to Mohamed Magdy’s defence-splitting pass.

Sobhi assisted Hussein El-Shahat for the Red Devils’ second goal before Ajayi got the third with a simple tap in 13 minutes later.

The eight-time African champions completed the rout after substitute Walid Soliman smashed home Hussein El Shahat’s short pass.

Ajayi was replaced by Walid Azarou in the 75th minute. With this triumph, Ahly lead the log with six points from two outings.

They travel to Aswan on Saturday before hosting cross-city rivals, after the international break.