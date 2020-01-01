Jovic hasn't been committed to succeeding at Real Madrid - Mijatovic

The Blancos legend has criticised the Serbian striker for failing to grasp his opportunities at Santiago Bernabeu with both hands

Luka Jovic has not fully embraced the idea of succeeding at , according to Predrag Mijatovic.

The Serb was one of the most prolific strikers in European football last season as he recorded 27 goals in 48 outings across all competitions for .

Madrid were impressed enough to fork out a reported €70 million (£63m/$80m) on the 22-year-old last June, and big things were expected of the highly-rated forward upon his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu.

More teams

However, he has endured a nightmare first season in the Spanish capital, scoring just twice in 24 appearances while failing to earn a regular place in Zinedine Zidane's line-up ahead of Karim Benzema.

Madrid are already being tipped to cut their losses on Jovic ahead of the summer transfer window, with reportedly among those ready to offer him a lifeline.

And Mijatovic believes that Jovic has failed to take the chance given to him by the Liga giants and that he's not given his all to be a success story at the club.

The Madrid legend told Cadena Ser radio show El Larguero: "I would like to speak about Jovic’s talent or his goals, but it’s not been possible.

"Jovic came to Madrid after an impressive campaign last year but I think he has missed a trick with Real Madrid.

"It looks like he hasn’t understood the principal idea - the idea of succeeding at Real Madrid."

Jovic made headlines for the wrong reasons again last month, after reporting for Madrid training with a fractured foot.

The Blancos were reportedly not aware of the former Frankfurt frontman's injury until he returned following the coronavirus-enforced break in the season, and he now looks likely to miss the club's remaining games.

Zidane's men will be back in action on Sunday when arrive at the Bernabeu, which will not be open to supporters due to the continued threat of Covid-19.

Article continues below

Madrid were two points behind reigning champions and arch-rivals in the Liga standings when play was stopped in March, and cannot afford any slip-ups in their final 11 fixtures.

Reflecting on the return of , as well as the potential for a last-16 return meeting with - with Madrid 2-1 down from the first leg - Mijatovic added: "I know from very good sources that Real Madrid players are very motivated.

"They want finish [the season by] winning another tittle. All the players are convinced that they could make it again. In fact, many sources tell me that Real Madrid players are thinking about beating Manchester City."